Nintendo Italia has published the complete video of the Concert by The Legend of Zelda Orchestra part of the Nintendo Live 2024 TOKYO program. The concert was pre-recorded in Tokyo, Japan.
The video lasts 29:18 minutes and includes various music tracks from The Legend of Zelda. You can listen to the entire concert below.
Here's it too track list and related start minutes:
- 00:00 Tears of the Kingdom: Main Theme (Reprise)
- 03.55 The Ballad of the Goddess
- 06:11 Zelda's Lullaby
- 09:00 Link's Awakening Medley 2024
- 1.26pm Breath of the Wild: Main Theme
- 3.35pm Hyrule Castle
- 5.43pm Breath of the Wild: 2017 Nintendo Switch Presentation Trailer
- 9.15pm Ocarina of Time: Kakariko Village
- 24:18 The Legend of Zelda Main Theme
The Legend of Zelda on Nintendo Switch
If in addition to listening to The Legend of Zelda music you also want to play i video gamesknow that on Nintendo Switch you have various options available.
The most famous and best-selling are obviously The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and its sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, but there are also other chapters.
The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD are two old chapters brought back to Nintendo Switch.
Let's not forget that there are various chapters from the past published via Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack, which gives access to:
- The Legend of Zelda
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
- The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
#Nintendo #released #concert #Legend #Zelda #listen
Leave a Reply