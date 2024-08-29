As you may know, Nintendo held two presentation events on August 27th: Indie World and Nintendo Direct dedicated to third parties. Although Nintendo Switch is now a console on the sunset boulevard, considering that the hardware that will replace it is on the way, rumored by many sources and confirmed by the house of Mario itself, the games present were truly numerous and there was no shortage of interesting announcements.
To celebrate them, Nintendo published infographics (one per event)in which he simply collected all the logos of the games present, as if to make it clear that there will still be a lot to play on Nintendo Switch in the coming months and years.
Lots of games
Find the infographics attached to the post on X below.
Nintendo Switch is a hugely successful console which can count on incredible support from Nintendo and third parties, despite its reduced power. After all, we are talking about what is about to become the best-selling console ever and which manages to do excellent numbers despite being eight years old.
Nintendo knows it has to replace it, but at the same time celebrates it with events that show its vitalityso much so that some partners have chosen them to present their new games to the public (think of Tetris Forever or the new Capcom collections, to have a couple of examples).
#Nintendo #released #infographics #games #Directs
Leave a Reply