As you may know, Nintendo held two presentation events on August 27th: Indie World and Nintendo Direct dedicated to third parties. Although Nintendo Switch is now a console on the sunset boulevard, considering that the hardware that will replace it is on the way, rumored by many sources and confirmed by the house of Mario itself, the games present were truly numerous and there was no shortage of interesting announcements.

To celebrate them, Nintendo published infographics (one per event)in which he simply collected all the logos of the games present, as if to make it clear that there will still be a lot to play on Nintendo Switch in the coming months and years.