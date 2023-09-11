As reported by VGC, Nintendo has recently patented a magnetic controller which exploits a intelligent magnetorheological fluidwhich could completely eliminate the problem of analog stick drift seen in many cases with the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and, in general, with modern controllers.

In simple words, when a magnetorheological fluid is subjected to a magnetic field, its viscosity greatly increases, to the point of becoming a material halfway between solid and elastic.

As explained in the patent, the idea is therefore that when a player moves the analog stick the fluid reacts accordingly by creating resistance as it is pushed. Thanks to this effect, once the stick is released it will return to its original position, as with the controllers we already use today.

The big difference, however, is that this dynamic it does not use mechanical parts connected to each other which could deteriorate over time, causing the phenomenon of drifting, which as you probably know sees the joypad send a command to the console or PC even when it is not touched by the player (for more information on this phenomenon please refer to our special dedicated to controller drifting).