Delayed for over a year, Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp is now back on Nintendo’s release calendar with a firm launch date.

Tonight’s Nintendo Direct broadcast revealed a new 21st April arrival for the Nintendo Switch tactical strategy title.

Advance Wars was originally set to launch a year ago, but was held back from launch due to the proximity of its release and the very real Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp finally arrives for Nintendo Switch in April.

As previously announced, Advance Wars 1+2 is a remake of the series’ original games for Nintendo Switch. Both story campaigns, a map-maker and online multiplayer are also included.

Essentially, Advance Wars 1+2 has been sitting on the shelf for the past year, waiting for release. Indeed, one lucky pre-order customer did manage to start playing the game by accident – until their access was revoked.