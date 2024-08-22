The information comes from Japan’s Computer Entertainment Development Conference, during which the director The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom creator Hidemaro Fujibayashi and engineer Kenichi Hirose have revealed a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the video game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It’s certainly one of Nintendo’s biggest games, in terms of size and content. While it was built on the foundation of Breath of the Wild, it was certainly a huge undertaking to complete. To help the developers out, Nintendo even built a sort of in-house social media style with the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom style social media

The team has worked hard to streamline the work of developers and improve communication between them – this is why he created the internal Zelda-style social media.

An example of the Rupee Bulletin Board screen

Much like Facebook or Reddit, this platform served to promote discussion and sharing among its users, namely the developers of Tears of the Kingdom. It was nicknamed “Rupee Bulletin Board” in honor of the iconic gem-shaped currency from the Zelda series. It allowed developers to submit playtest feedback in real time, so the rest of the team could easily keep track of everything.

The platform also had its own “Like” system: Developers could give each other “rupees” if they agreed on something. This served to quickly create a priority system and made it much easier for Nintendo to summarize any data.

The Rupee Bulletin Board was also equipped with a set of rules: The developers wanted the posts to be objective, with opinions based only on facts and not on personal or subjective impressions. Nintendo also mandated that there should be no arguments whatsoever: any feedback should be given in a constructive manner through posts and, of course, rupees. Maybe it’s not social media at all, then…

Staying on the subject of the saga, here is the list of Amiibo compatible with The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and what they unlock.