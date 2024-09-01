This is a timeline that contains some bifurcations and time jumps which introduces the concept of timelines and parallel dimensions, somewhat complicating the general interpretation of events.

The image in question has not yet been officially released, but we can see it through some photos taken during the presentation, by those who were present at the event, and it is interesting because it offers a new interpretation of events, compared to what was seen previously.

On the occasion of the event Nintendo Live, currently underway in Sydney, Australia, the company has apparently unveiled a history modified and updated for the series The Legend of Zelda with the position changed for some chapters.

Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom stand apart from the others

In particular, a subdivision important appears after Ocarina of Time, after which the story of the series can take on two different interpretations: one in which “the Hero triumphs” and one in which “the Hero is defeated”, effectively giving rise to two different timelines.

The photo taken at the updated timeline of The Legend of Zelda, published by Vooks

The timeline that sees the classic hero triumph then generates different stories between the “child era”, with The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Twilight Princess and Four Swords Adventure, and the “adult era” with The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Phantom Hourglass, Spirit Tracks.

The defeated hero’s line instead leads to The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Link’s Awakening, the Oracles and A Link Between Worlds. However, in all of this it is particularly interesting to note that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are considered outside the standard chronology of the series.

Despite both containing numerous references and citations to classic elements of the series, the two most recent chapters are considered practically external to the general history of the series. The Zelda chronology continues to be discussed and Nintendo itself does not seem very clear on the subject, also considering the frequent changes on the subject, waiting to see how it will also develop later with the introduction of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.