Probably Nintendo got the subreddit r/newyuzupiracy banned, dedicated without too many mysteries to how pirate games Of Nintendo Switchthe same as the giant The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leak.

r/newyuzupiracy it had been active for the past three years, without anyone ever touching it. Not even the reddit moderation had ever blinked, despite the continuous exchange of links to the counterfeit versions of the games released on the Nintendo Switch (playable on PC via emulation).

After the arrival of pirated copy by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the subreddit had practically doubled its users, going from 37,000 members to more than 69,000. In a thread it was explained not only where to download the game, with an attached link, but also tricks were given on how to make it run better.

Subreddit moderators let it be known that they expected something like this to happen. They were just waiting for Nintendo to make its move. Probably the story of the stolen version of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will have made Nintendo discover the subreddit, which will have acted accordingly. In reality, Reddit itself may have acted on its own initiative, although we find it less likely given the timing.