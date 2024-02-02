Often people who hack Nintendo consoles usually do it not only for their own benefit, but they also do it as a business in which people send them the devices so that they fill a memory card with games acquired in a not very legal way. . Since the ROMS era, it was thought that there would be no consequences, given that they did not see much movement on the part of the Japanese company, but in the shadows they were already verifying it and sentencing these people in the process.

The hacker known as Gary Bowserwas released from prison last year after being sentenced for his collaboration as a member of the group called Team-Xecuter, which in 2013 began creating and selling devices that allowed users to play illegal ROMs on consoles, including Switch and 3DS. As a consequence, the people responsible were tracked down, some of them were found and they were put in jail. In fact, there are those who will have to pay the company for life with their salary.

During an interview with the media known as The Guardian, Bowser has commented the following:

The sentence was like a message to other people who are still out there, that if they get caught… they will be sentenced to harsh sentences.

The hacker was arrested in September 2020 and appeared in court the following year accused of 11 counts of serious crimes for damaging third parties to those who at that time had the Switch console at the time of its boom, causing possible million-dollar losses due to distributed ROMS. Instead of facing trial, he pleaded guilty to two charges and offered to pay Nintendo 4.5 million dollars.

In a ruling in a separate civil case, this person was ordered to pay Nintendo an additional $10 million fine for his involvement in the sale of console mods. This fine, which amounts to almost 15 million, will leave him without pay for the jobs he acquires throughout his life until he eventually finishes, if he does not leave the existential plane before.

