Gary Bowser, Team Xecuter Leader, a group of hackers Switch, He has been sentenced to 40 months in jail for piracy. The official charges are “Conspiracy to Circumvent Technological Measures and Trafficking in Circumvention Devices” which is considered a federal crime in the United States. U.S. Previously, the government of this country sought to sentence him to five years in prison.

Team Xecuter built and sold devices used to hack consoles, which allowed users to modify and hack games. Bowsera 51-year-old Canadian who was arrested in Dominican Republic, had already agreed to pay two different fines to Nintendo: one of $4.5 million dollars and another of $10 million dollars. Additionally, he destroyed all the equipment he worked with.

Speaking to the United States Department Of Justice, lawyer Nick Brown said that the acts of Team Xecuter “They had caused more than $65 million in losses to video game companies, in addition to harming development studios and small creative studios whose products were essentially stolen when games were pirated.”

Publisher’s note: With this, Nintendo wants to make it clear that they have zero tolerance for piracy. We all know that the legal team of the Big N is one of the most ruthless out there, and surely with the passage of time we will see more and more cases of this style.

Via: polygonal