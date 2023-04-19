













Nintendo hacker released from prison but will have to pay 10 million dollars to the company | EarthGamer

The hacker belongs to a group that sold devices capable of emulating pirated Nintendo games. During the time this ‘business’ lasted, Bowser earned close to $300,000. After his actions were discovered, he was made available to the authorities. They determined that he should remain in prison, but that has just changed.

Due to his good behavior, Gary Bowser will be able to return home. However, he still has to pay $10 million to the company for his transgressions. So far he has paid $175 thanks to the work he did in prison. But you still have a huge amount to owe.

We recommend you: Super Mario Bros. The Movie is already the highest-grossing video game movie of all time

According to estimates, Bowser would have to give between 25% and 30% of his salary to Nintendo for the rest of his life.. It should be noted that Gary Bowser is not the only one identified in relation to this crime. However, the other implicated has managed to evade deportation to face justice. What did you think of this punishment?

Why other similar cases has Nintendo gone through?

It is well known in the community that Nintendo is very protective of its intellectual property. Over the years he has put a stop to fan recreations and sued rom sites that distributed his titles. So anyone who wants to profit from their IPs should think twice.

Source: Gamescom.

In addition to the situation with Gary Bowser, the company is currently in a dispute with Discord. Since images of Tears of the Kingdom were leaked in this service. This very title caused GameStop to fire the employee who leaked the existence of the special Zelda OLED Switch. According to him, it was Mario’s creators who demanded his dismissal.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.