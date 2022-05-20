The technology aims to scan the code of the games to ensure the absence of cheats.

We are already fed up with cheaters in online games, and developers are aware of this situation. Companies like Activision They continue to confront hackers with weapons as powerful as their RICOCHET system, which improves its effectiveness day by day with unprecedented tools and curious punishments. Beyond the Call of Duty saga, Nintendo also wants to eliminate all cheats from its multiplayer experiences, and that is why now has registered a patent focused on this problem.

The technology implements attestation programs that employ ‘code reuse’ techniquesNintendoThe middle Op Attack has echoed Nintendo’s latest movement in terms of registering initiatives related to its products, which leaves us with a patent that intends to thoroughly analyze the titles of the Big N: “The technology described implements attestation programs that use techniques from ‘code reuse‘. In particular, the technology relates to the automatic generation of attestation programs for, among other things, detect if a program has been modified“explains the company in the patent document.

“In a non-limiting example, the technology uses a tool that scan a program code of software (for example, a video game) in search of usable code sequences. The tool can automatically combine code sequences to generate a large number of certification programs of different variety (for example, memory checks or ‘hashing’).”

According to what is read later in the patent report, said technology would be used in the eternal fight hackers and would contribute to improving the experience of the user who plays legally. Leaving aside the characteristics of this initiative, it is still not certain that Nintendo’s proposal will see the light, so we will be attentive to what the company says in the future.

Due to cheaters’ insistence on torpedoing other players’ fun, developers have no choice but to make a move in this war. This has led to the creation of technologies such as the one featured in this news item, or to participating in court battles against hack websites. In this case, we recently saw Epic Games win a legal case against a player who cheated in Fortnite, although this lawsuit ended with a happy ending for many children.

More about: Nintendo, Patent, Nintendo Switch, Cheats, Hacks and Cheaters.