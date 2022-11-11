In recent days, the big N has presented its financial results, which show the commercial cyclone that is being Switch and that in a few months he will be able to dethrone Playstation 4 in total units sold. Likewise, said report for investors served to clarify which are the pillars that will support the company in the medium term.

The creative house of Super Mario Bros. has promised to strengthen its presence in the smartphone market, which is why it announced the creation of Nintendo Systemsa company in partnership with Welcomefirm specialized in the development of software for mobile devices.

The link between such organizations is not new, since since 2015 they have worked on various titles for iOS and Android operating systems, including: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes, mario kart tour Y super mario runto name a few.

For its part, Welcome has also taken charge of the operation and maintenance of users who have a nintendo accountbeing foreseeable that in the future new functionalities will arrive in the social field that are more in line with current trends and that Nintendo has been quite lacking in recent years.

Nintendo Systems It will also have the mission of creating value-added products for consumers, with the purpose of providing innovation and connectivity around the planet through a business model based on services and low-cost rates.

One of the tests carried out to interconnect users from different continents was the application miitomowhich allowed conversations in real time, using avatars known as Miis, which ended its services a few years after its launch.

The quality of the content that is offered to the consumer will be key to generating greater profitability, since the trend reflects that the users of the mobile market are contracting due to global inflation, but those who remain spend greater amounts of money.

Nintendo intends to attract future potential customers not only in the traditional video game sector, but has gradually migrated to cell phones and the Hollywood industry with the future release of Super Mario Bros. Movieconfirming that its intellectual properties have an immeasurable impact that transcends generations.

Twitter | Instagram | Twitter: @iamjosecelorio