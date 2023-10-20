It is no surprise that Super Mario Bros. Wonder It has been leaked on the networks, as people who had access to a legal copy of it have managed to make the corresponding dump so that it can be played on PC emulators. Therefore, people have started to alter certain elements of the game, and Nintendo has gone into action to delete videos where alterations to the original product are noticeable.

A user known as I contentset out to create a mod that gives the talking flowers some words that wouldn’t normally be in a game of Nintendo. So, the company has started releasing videos that have this type of content, with the aim of not being associated with practical showers.

It seems that the user has become dissatisfied with the company, expressing that they have been a little strict when banning the content, but the issue would not really have to do with fun, but rather it is a very new game, so people You might have some kind of confusion. In addition to the fact that it is an altered version, something illegal that fortunately has not had repercussions in the form of a lawsuit.

In news related to this game, the ratings were recently released by the press, which have been fair due to the level of fun that this game incorporates, presumably as the evolution of the franchise. If you want to know the exact number that the title has in pages, among them Metacriticwe invite you to visit this link.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. Wonder the is launched October 20 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Editor’s note: Nintendo can undoubtedly do whatever they want, after all it is their game and their franchise, so they even saved themselves from being sued for it. In fact, there was nothing really funny about the video.