We are in a time where Nintendo The heart has not been touched to launch lawsuits and close sites left and right, we have seen this recently with the matter of Palworld as well as the character mods from their franchises that were used for the platform Garry’s ModHowever, it seems that the violations of their intellectual property have not ended, and they are already pursuing another objective to prevent their characters from being used in a way considered illegal.

The company has begun taking action against AI-generated images involving MarioAccording to a recent report they have been working with Tracera company specialized in identifying online copyright violations, to remove posts on the X platform. These illustrations, created using the tool Grok AI by xAI, have been the target of mass removals, including some questionable depictions of the plumber in inappropriate situations, such as smoking and drinking.

The work of Tracer has been instrumental in this process. It has apparently filed dozens of DMCA takedown notices, affecting both AI-generated images and fan art that have been caught up in this situation. No official comments have yet been issued by either, but the move has sparked controversy on social media, where some users have been affected without warning.

Nintendo’s lawyers filed a DMCA takedown request against the Mario image I generated using X’s Grok AI 🥲 https://t.co/HfPoVeCo7H https://t.co/CefhIVwoIX pic.twitter.com/sYrniFYdGh — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 24, 2024

This situation arises shortly after Nintendo and The Pokémon Company They will also take legal action against Pocketpair These actions reinforce the firm position of protecting its intellectual property in any type of media, including creations generated by artificial intelligence, which in recent times have posed new challenges in copyright management.

The decision to remove AI-generated imagery could set a precedent in the rapidly advancing video game industry. While fans criticize the restrictions, those in Japan seem determined to maintain control over their intellectual property and how it is represented, even in emerging digital creation spaces.

Via: Nintendo Life