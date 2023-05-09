When The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom started leaking online, Nintendo initially responded with standard copyright measures, removing screenshots, video streams, and entire Discord servers that hosted links to pirated versions of the game. Now it looks like they are stepping up their offense and going after some emulation tools used to play the game early.

“Nintendo just submitted multiple DMCA takedown requests to GitHub, including Lockpick, the tool to extract keys from YOUR OWN switches, which is absolutely ridiculous; hackers aren’t going to get the keys to their own consoles!” homebrew programmer ItsSimonTime tweeted on May 4 (per GBATemp). “I’ll add information about the other removed repositories as soon as I find out what they are.”

This apparent crackdown began at the end of a week in which the biggest Switch game of the year, Tears of the Kingdom, began spreading online after a few physical copies were apparently sold ahead of its May 12 release date. Some fans went into lockdown mode to avoid spoilers, while others were hanging around Discord servers and subreddits asking those who were playing it (some of whom have already finished the game) what they thought of the sequel. Breath of the Wild and for them to reveal various secrets that they had already discovered.

It is in the middle of that climate that Nintendo apparently it’s trying to block some emulation tools and homebrew in general. A Twitter user who responded to ItsSimonTime shared screenshots of an email from Github’s Trust & Safety team informing them that a takedown request was received for one of their uploads. “They also sent DMCA to people who were hosting prod.keys on Github,” llIllIIIlII1 wrote. “Here’s mine, I must have forked it by accident a long time ago.”

The Lockpick utility, which has been around for years, is an essential part of the Switch emulation process, allowing users to extract their console’s unique encryption keys to their PC in order to play ROM copies of Switch games on emulators like Ryujinx or Yuzu. While emulation in general is often associated with hacking, some enthusiasts use it simply to play games they already own on higher-spec machines or with mods and other hacks that enhance the gaming experience. Nintendo’s DMCA claims reportedly argue that tools like Lockpick still violate its intellectual property rights by helping gamers circumvent restrictions placed on their games and hardware.

“Using Lockpick with a console nintendoswitch modified allows users to circumvent the Technological Measures of Nintendo for video games; specifically, Lockpick bypasses console TPMs [Módulos de Plataforma de Confianza] to allow unauthorized access, extraction and decryption of all cryptographic keys, including product keys, contained in the nintendoswitchread part of the notice Twitter user llIllIIIlII1 received from Github.

“Cracked keys facilitate copyright infringement by allowing users to play pirated versions of the copyrighted gaming software of Nintendo on systems without the TPMs from the console Nintendo or on systems where the TPMs on the control console Nintendo They have been disabled.”

However, as some emulators have argued, they need Lockpick to extract keys from their own consoles. switches and emulate games they already own. “This is ridiculous. This is literally the only legal way to emulate games of switches, extracting your OWN keys,” indie developer and Mario game creator MorsGames tweeted. “Now I am forced to obtain keys in illegal ways to emulate my own games, thanks Nintendo“.

It is not yet clear if or when the source code for Lockpick or other related homebrew and emulation tools will be removed. switches from Github, since they are all still available today. “GitHub generally does not comment on content removal decisions,” said a spokesperson for the Microsoft-owned company. “However, in the interest of transparency, we publicly share every DMCA takedown request we make. For Section 1201 claims like this, we follow our circumvention review process. You can learn more about how this works in our DMCA Takedown Policy.”

But the rising threats could have a broader chilling effect and have already convinced at least one emulation team to halt their efforts. The duo behind Skyline Emulator, an emulator for switches for Android devices, announced that they would cease development.

“It is with great sadness that we bring you this news. Recently, Nintendo has submitted a DMCA takedown request against Lockpick RCM, which will likely go into effect on Monday. Lockpick is an essential part of legally extracting keys from the switches“, they wrote on their Discord server. “They claim that it circumvents their copy protection (TPMs) and therefore violates their copyright. We find ourselves in a position where we are potentially infringing their copyrights by continuing to develop our project, Skyline, by extracting keys from our own Switches.”

Nintendothe authors of Skyline, ItsSimonTime, and llIllIIIlII1 have not responded to requests for comment.

Via: Kotaku

