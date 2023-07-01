This year was a bit uncertain in terms of brand launches Nintendobecause until the month of May we only knew that it would arrive Pikmin 4leaving the rest of the 2023 with nothing to offer. However, a few days ago we had a new direct in which things are fixed, and now the company from Japan will have a wave of games to come.

Pikmin 4 (July 21)

A new adventure from the world of Pikmin It will be arriving next month, with new abilities, elemental creatures, missions and even RPG touch mechanics that will be worth mentioning. The best thing is the implementation of the little puppy that will help with all kinds of tasks. It will be a good gateway for those who have never tried the saga.

Detective Pikachu Returns (October 6)

After many years ago, the detective duo of the world returns Pokemon with Detective Pikachu Returns, a game that will follow the events to discover new puzzles. Added to this is the fact that the region of Galar He is present with some creatures that are going to be related to said character, who is still a coffee lover.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (October 20)

Between the last months of the year comes Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which is committed to bringing the magic of this franchise back to the 2D field, an illusion that had already been spent with the series New that Nintendo he used to his heart’s content. However, this installment looks much fresher in terms of mechanics and animation that goes one step further in terms of personality.

WarioWare: Move It (November 3)

It seems that Nintendo is aware that people prefer certain franchises and proof of this was the announcement of WarioWare: Move It, a title that is committed to bringing this saga of microgames down a more classic path. This time they will take advantage of the benefits of the Joy-Con, since basically everything will be about HD vibration and movement.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (Fall)

It has been promised that the first part of DLC content of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet This same year, said content is called The Teal Mask. In this new area, more creatures from past generations are added and also a legendary one that can only be acquired by paying for the expansion, which by the way, cannot be obtained separately.

Super Mario RPG (November 17)

Among the surprises that were shown in the Nintendo Direct arrive Super Mario RPGa classic that returns after years of licensing problems with its original developer, squaresoft. On this occasion it seems that the company managed to get this record and they are taking care of giving it new life, the team that is preparing it has not been mentioned as such.

This would be the list of heavyweight pitches for nintendoswitch during this 2023. However, there will also be third-party games released as the peak season hits in October.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: Although they are perceived as few games, their weight is quite important, since in May we had a more high-caliber game with Tears of The Kingdom. Also, the tricky thing is that these titles are released alongside others by rival companies like PlayStation and Xbox.