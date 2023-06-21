The console wars have been going on for decades, but now we may have some real scientific proof that gamers of Nintendo they are smarter than gamers using competing consoles. Of course, that depends on how much value you place on a recent study by sports (and esports) betting site. OddsSeeker.

The study analyzes 366,904 Reddit posts from the past year across various gaming subreddits. Based on the breadth of vocabulary used in each subreddit, an “intelligence” level was determined. According to the final results, fans of Nintendo they came in first place with a total of 22,216 unique words used. You can see the full results here:

The study also ranked which subreddits were the most toxic and profane. Nintendo ranked lower in these categories: 23% of the posts from Super Smash Bros. were negative, while Animal Crossing it came in last with only 14% negative posts. Nintendo and its gaming communities also ranked pretty low in the amount of foul language used.

Of course, this study only looked at a limited number of Reddit posts in a few subreddits, so one should definitely take it with a grain of salt. (It could certainly be argued that knowing more vocabulary words doesn’t necessarily make someone smarter.) Still, it’s fascinating to see statistics like these, and the next time you’re faced with a discussion with someone about video games, you can point to this study to prove that you’re among the smartest gamers around.

Via: oddseeker

Editor’s note: Before you start flexing, remember that believing in this type of statistics does not make you so smart: V