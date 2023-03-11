Maybe not everyone knows that Nintendo Gamecube was going to have one official LCD screen with 3D capabilitywhich should have been attached directly to the console making it a sort of “portable”, as emerged in some photos and documents.

After 21 years, the phantom GameCube LCD display, which should have been a sort of official accessory but has always remained a prototype, has reappeared, as can also be seen in the photo contained in the tweet below.

The screen was presented at E3 2002, but never reached official distribution on the market. It is, however, a remarkable technological solution: not only for the small size and quality of the display, in a period in which LCDs had not yet reached technological maturity, but also because it had some 3D capabilities.

The screen is a 4:3 with 320×240 resolution and its peculiarity was the ability to view 3D content without the need for glasses, or with a system similar to that used by Nintendo 3DS, but it seems that this feature had been kept secret.

The device didn’t reach the market then, but the idea of ​​3D was transferred to the future portable, some years later.