The first prototype Of Nintendo Gamecubethe one shown by none other than the famous Space World 2000was found and purchased recently by an avid collector of historic consoles and gaming memorabilia.

In case you don’t remember, long before Nintendo Direct, the Kyoto house already had a specific show called Space World, held annually but only lasted until 2001 and which was staged live, on a stage, in full 1990s style. 90 and early 2000.

And the spirit of those years can be found precisely in the video of the presentation of Nintendo Gamecube above.

Good times, when a console was presented with dancers, choreography, sequins and a lot (too much) scenic smoke, instead of some cold computer graphics video like today. But digressions aside, it seems that a prototype of that presentation has been recovered and purchased by the site managers consolevariations.comwho also posted a large amount of photos about it.

In these we can see the variations carried out in the final model compared to the prototype, which to tell the truth are not many, at least on the aesthetic front. The most obvious is the disappearance of the “window” on the disc reader door, which in the version posted at Space World allowed the disc to be seen inside. In any case, it is interesting to review this testimony of the past.