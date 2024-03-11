













Nintendo and emulators have an unpleasant history. In fact, the closure of Yuzu, a popular Switch emulator, was recently announced after a lawsuit from the company. Now the closure of another very popular one has just been announced, although the reasons do not seem to be legal.

Through Discord, programmer Davide Berra announced that his Pizza Emulators emulators would no longer be available. These allowed games that Nintendo released for Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance to run on Android devices. As of last Friday, these applications were no longer in the Google Play Store.

The reason that Davide Berra shared was that He wanted to dedicate himself entirely to his family. Therefore he would stop spending time developing and improving his apps, so he took them off the market.. Although he made no mention of Yuzu's lawsuit, some users of his work believe he had something to do with it.

Nintendo currently has some Game Boy Color and Advance games available with the Nintendo Switch Online subscription. However, the offer is somewhat small compared to all the titles that existed for that pair of consoles.

What other Nintendo emulators closed recently?

As we mentioned, a few days ago the closure of Yuzu, an emulator for Nintendo Switch video games, was announced. This after a lawsuit from the company that forced the creators of this emulator to pay 2.4 million dollars and stop its development.

Source: Nintendo.

At practically the same time, the closure of the emulator known as Citra was announced. This was designed to run video games belonging to the extensive 3DS catalog. Its closure caused some annoyance on networks because with the closure of the console's eShop, many games can no longer be obtained legally today. What do you think about closing these emulators?

