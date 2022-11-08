Nintendo announced an epochal change in the management of its business in Europe. Starting next year Nintendo Europe it will merge the divisions among them Nintendo France, Nintendo Benelux and Nintendo Ibéricawhich will all become part of one large company.

In July 2023 Nintendo France and Nintendo Benelux will join each other, a year later, in August 2024, they will also welcome Nintendo Ibérica to give life to the division called Nintendo of Europe SE. This new company will become the nerve center of Nintendo’s business on the European continent.

Source: Nintendo Street GoNintendo