













Nintendo found user who hacked Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and sent him a warning

Or at least one of them and that was the surprise someone on Reddit known as RevolutionaryToe6738 got. On this site he wrote ‘brother, what the hell?’ because the company detected it.

To the above, he added ‘how did Nintendo somehow know about it? What the heck, they know the exact means of how I did it too’ when talking about how he hacked The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

To verify what this person says, he shared a notice of the Digital Age Copyright Act.

Only it was not Nintendo who sent him that document but Comcast, the company that gives him Internet service.

In the text it is mentioned which file The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the player was hacking, from where and how. Someone on the same Reddit topic commented ‘yes… most torrents for everything are registered’.

It seems that RevolutionaryToe6738 is somewhat desperate about what happened, since he asked ‘Can I still play if I get disconnected from Wi-Fi or do I just do what they say and hope they don’t take action?’

This is not and will not be the last time that Nintendo takes legal action against those who leaked The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In fact, and by mistake, he even attacked a Twitch channel where there was a broadcast of a legal preview of the game.

Likewise, he is ‘hot on the heels’ of the person who leaked the art book of this title on Discord. He has already identified the user who did it but he still hasn’t discovered his identity.

How many people have received similar DMCA notices for hacking The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? It’s hard to say, but it’s clear that anyone who torrents is in the company’s sights.

Especially in the United States, and when Nintendo makes a report to an Internet service provider, such as Comcast, they have to proceed.

When a court order enters the scene, it is necessary to investigate users for suspicious activities.

Apart from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom We have more video game information at EarthGamer.