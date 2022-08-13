The president of Nintendo has granted an interview where he also talks about the increase in costs.

Although the Nintendo Switch microchip crisis It doesn’t seem to be affected as much as Sony or Microsoft, it turns out that it is also being hit by the semiconductor problems. The Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawahas granted an interview with the Nikkei medium where he reviews multiple aspects of the console situation hybrid.

The most remarkable thing about his statements is when he talks about the prospects for this fiscal year and mentions that beyond this year it is uncertain: “Regarding our forecast for sales of 21 million units for the fiscal year until March 2023we are only clear about the production prospects for this year. Beyond, things are uncertain“.

We are making more inventory purchases in foreign currency to offset yen weaknessShuntaro Furukawa, President of Nintendo The Japanese company is optimistic about the second half of the year in as to availability of consoles. The president also talks about rising costs: “There is no doubt that they have increased the shipping costs, not only by air, but also by sea. We are thinking about what we can do.” They also say they want to “purchase high-quality products at the right price,” says Furukawa.

The president also comments that his OLED model is the least profitable of the three: “Our OLED model will still be less profitable than our other models“. He also comments on the yen’s weakness against other international currencies: “The yen weakness can be considered a benefit for Nintendo, since a large part of our sales come from abroad. we are doing more inventory purchases in foreign currency to counter it,” says Nintendo’s president.

Even so, Nintendo has reaffirmed that it will not raise the price of the Nintendo Switch in Japan. They also clarified that they do not plan to launch new hardware before the end of this fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2023.

