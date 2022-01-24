The company is already known for its determination to remove content that infringes its copyright.

Those who have been in the world of video games for a while will know that Nintendo stands out for its rigid compliance with its Copyright. This has led the Japanese company to carry out several demands to achieve the closure of ROM websites, something that we have also seen in Spanish lands. Now, the Big N returns to the load forcing to delete all the videos that show the last fan creation of pokemon.

The user Dragon_GameDev has shared in Reddit his latest idea: a shooter where we shoot some Pokémon that attack us without hesitation. This includes the use of weapons to attack the creatures and splashes of blood every time we hit our bullets, so this proposal has not been long in coming. go viral all over the network. Until now, since Nintendo has gotten the gauntlet.

Game screenshot from Dragon_GameDev.

In this sense, it seems that the company has reported all videos that included said fan creation, including tweets that quoted it. This slightly reminds us of the latest Nintendo news related to the streamer Ibai, who has rejected the opportunity to broadcast Pokémon Legends: Arceus because the agreement with the company specified that the content creator should not play modified versions of Pokémon deliveries. Considering that the streamer BBQ will hold an event that revolves around these ROMs, Ibai has let Nintendo’s offer pass to participate in the aforementioned proposal.

On this occasion we are talking about a fairly curious, but Nintendo has also meddled in initiatives created out of love for the company’s IP. This is the case of a Metroid art book that, after succeeding on Kickstarter, its creator has been forced to abandon the idea for a reason. copyright claim.

More about: Nintendo, Fan, Pokémon and Copyright.