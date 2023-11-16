Koichi Miura, a former employee of Nintendodescribed the company as a “heaven for geniuses and superhumans”but also as a “hell” for “average people”.

Miura has been working in the games industry since 1999. He started on a part-time contract at Bandai Namco, where he worked on Ridge Racer V, R: Racing Evolution and Time Crisis 5, then moving to Square Enix where he was involved in production of Kingdom Hearts 2.8 and Kingdom Hearts 3. In 2019 he was hired by Nintendo, where he worked for three years as a landscape artist on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

A very respectable CV, but in a post on X | Twitter, Miura stated that he feels like a person with average abilities and for this reason he decided to resign from Nintendo, which he believes is a perfect company only for “geniuses and superhumans”. He has now undertaken a less stressful career as a freelancer.

“Nintendo is an incredible company, but I wouldn’t recommend it lightly” Miura said. “It was like a paradise for geniuses and superhumans, but for an average person like, it was hell. Because of this, I realized I wasn’t right for the role and found the confidence I needed to achieve other goals.”

“This was my greatest achievement working at Nintendo. I don’t have a single regret about aspiring to work there, getting the job, and then abandoning it.”

To avoid misunderstandings, Miura reiterated that in his opinion “Nintendo is a great company”, that “the staff are wonderful people” and that he was pleasantly surprised by how “they were able to produce such high quality games one after another the other”.