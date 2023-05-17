The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaked over a week before its release and caused a frenzy in Nintendowith the company sending copyright takedown requests to discord, twitch, Twitter and more. Now the game is officially available, but some pirates keep downloading it illegally and Nintendo is watching.

“Wow, how the hell did he find out Nintendo? They even know exactly how I did it, what the heck?” wrote one player on the Switch Pirates subreddit. The user, named RevolutionaryToe6738, shared a copy of a Digital Millennium Copyright Act notification sent to him by Comcast, warning him of the infringing activity. Specifically, it also contained information about which file of Tears of the Kingdom was hacking the player, where did he get it from and how.

“Yeah, most torrents for everything are tracked,” wrote one commenter as the thread went viral, referring to intellectual property surveillance companies trying to log the internet addresses of torrent users on behalf of copyright holders. “Can I still play if I just disconnect from Wi-Fi or should I just do what they say and hope they don’t take action?” RevolutionaryToe6738 replied. The great popularity of Tears of the Kingdom it generated long lines outside stores on launch day and has apparently inspired newcomers to the world of Internet piracy. RevolutionaryToe6738 did not respond to a request for comment.

It is not clear how many other pirates of Zelda have received similar Digital Millennium Copyright Act notifications from their Internet providers. (Torrenters who receive such warnings generally face no legal consequences, although a repeat offender may be disconnected by their Internet service provider.)

In preparation for the launch, the attempt to Nintendo of curbing leaks led to some takedown requests being overly exaggerated, affecting news channels twitch and social media accounts that were simply sharing officially sanctioned preview images of the game. Nintendo even briefly affected their own accounts of Zelda on Twitter with a takedown notification.

The company hasn’t been content with simply deleting leaks and pirated game files from the internet, either. Recently, he subpoenaed personal information from discord of a user involved in the dissemination of copies of the art book of Tears of the Kingdom and has been suing ROM sites for years, and winning such legal disputes.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: I can’t believe the guy thought he wouldn’t be found if he was connecting to the internet. It’s like stealing a garment from your neighbor and wearing it every time you go out in his company.