As you are surely already aware, tomorrow there will be a new NintendoDirect. The Big N He specifically mentioned that this upcoming event will be dedicated to games that will only debut during the first half of this 2022, but of course, that has not stopped the community from preparing a lot of theories that, frankly, do not make any sense.

In Twitterterms like ‘Switch 2′ and ‘Smash’ became a trend after the announcement of said Directso fans are almost certain that we will have the reveal of a new switch tomorrow, as well as a new Smash to accompany him.

As you can see, there are almost 100 thousand people believing that Nintendo will reveal another switch during this Directwhen the model OLED it just hit the market last year. Same case with Smash, whose development ended a few months ago, and the Masahiro Sakura he commented that he did not know if there would be another installment in the franchise. At least where he’s involved.

But what do you think? Leave us your predictions in the comments and if you too think there’s a chance we’ll see another hardware revision of the switch. Remember that the next Nintendo Direct will take place this Wednesday, February 9 at 4 PM Central Mexico time.

Publisher’s note: I think there will be several surprises prepared in this Direct, but nothing as dramatic as a new Smash, much less a new Switch. Sadly, the expectations of the fans will end up hurting this event and there will surely be a lot of people angry with what was presented.

