After the recent leaks of Xbox that revealed the alleged intentions of Phil Spencer to get Nintendo for Microsoftthe fan community Nintendo He has expressed his discontent on social networks. Many are concerned about the possibility that a monopoly is developing in the video game industry, where Microsoft would have control over the most prominent developers.

In response to this controversy, Phil Spencer has come out to clarify that the leaked conversations correspond to old emails and documents that reflect a situation from the past. He assures that since then, much has changed and evolved.

Furthermore, the head of Xbox has promised to share the company’s actual plans at the right time and when they are fully developed.

The publication of this clarification on the platform x has generated an intense debate among users. While some applaud the transparency of Spencer and they hope to know the future projects of Microsoftothers continue to express their concern and keep a watchful eye on movements in the video game industry.

Several users attacked Spencer and Microsoft by responding to his publication with these types of comments:

“Nintendo It is sacred, sega It is sacred. No more companies are touched. “I have defended your witch hunt and I am glad that the brand is not screwed, but this is not allowed no matter who you are.” “I hope that among the things that changed is the part of Nintendo“. “Keep your hands off Steam and Nintendo. Thank you!” “Nintendo is not touched.”

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that Microsoft shows its interest in acquiring Nintendo and that, on this occasion, there was also talk about buying from Valve.

Via: x

Editor’s note: This is not going to happen friends. Do not worry.