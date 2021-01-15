Nintendo fan Mike Choi has spent the past six months crafting an array of Nintendo peripherals and video games into something pretty spectacular. He calls it Labo Fit Adventure Kart.

As you may guess, Labo Fit Adventure Kart is a mix of ideas and controllers from Nintendo Labo, Wii Fit, Ring Fit Adventure and Mario Kart, all baked together into a fun-looking arms and legs workout.

Choi revealed his project last night in a polished Nintendo Direct-style video explaining how it all works – and there’s even a mascot for the game, which he has turned into an amiibo figurine.

Simply put, this kit has you pedaling using the Nintendo Labo Bike-Con device to keep your kart powered, while using items and steering via Ring Fit Adventure’s Ring-Con accessory. Let’s see it in action:

To tie everything together, Choi created a small robot named TAPBO which clips onto the Ring-Con and presses buttons on the attached Joy-Con when it receives signals from the various Nintendo peripherals.

You just need to pedal to keep accelerating, squeeze with your hands to fire weapons, and tilt to steer.

Choi also created an anthropomorphic version of his robot, which has been 3D printed and turned into a TAPBO amiibo with mocked up packaging. I want one.

One of my favorite parts of any project is designing a mascot. I also designed a mascot for TAPBO, whose name is also TAPBO. He? A little rectangle that holds the Joy-Con. He shows up a lot in the video. He even has his own amiibo complete with magnetic removable Joy-Con! pic.twitter.com/CWWvdxjS1O – Mike Choi (@mechachoi) January 14, 2021

“Like many people, I find seeking the motivation to exercise impossibly difficult,” Choi wrote in the above video’s YouTube description. “That’s why this year, I decided the only way I’m going to get fit is by combining exercise with Mario Kart. So I designed and built an entire system of custom accessories and sensors to allow me to control Mario Kart while exercising! This video goes into detail behind why and how I created it.

“Disclaimer: This is not an official Nintendo product, nor is it for sale – it’s just a concept that I think would be really cool to see. That being said, everything in the video is fully functional and actually works the way I describe! I designed and built these prototypes myself and I’ve been using them to exercise for the past couple months, and it’s a been a ton of fun!

“Disclaimer # 2: No Nintendo software or hardware has been modded in this video. Everything works through the TAPBO module, a small robot that I designed to press the buttons on the Joy-Con. (Nintendo, please don’t take down my video. I worked tirelessly for six months on this. I mean no harm.) ”

There’s not much else to say other than I really wish Labo Fit Adventure Kart was a real product, and I can’t think of anything more infuriating than being beaten in Mario Kart by someone using this. Nintendo, make it happen!