There is a huge scene online dedicated to modifying and recreating the past systems of Nintendo in all sorts of weird and wonderful ways, and the latest video that’s doing the rounds is a project of “Wii XL“. Step aside 3DS XL! There’s a new king in the neighborhood.

Modder and YouTuber Jon Bringus (Bringus Studios) thought that the Wii “could be improved” simply by making it bigger. The end result is a system that is apparently “12 times larger in volume” than the original model and is fully functional, meaning you can still play games from both Wii like Game Cube. It also has some improvements, such as support HDMI.

“It’s roughly a 2:3 to 1 scale model of the Wii and 12 times larger in volume. Since there is a Wii normal inside, you can do everything you want. Wii you can do with this thing, including reading game discs, connecting controllers and memory cards from Game Cubeand use devices USB. All the buttons on the Wii They are accessible from the front panel. The power button and reset button have their own buttons that connect directly to the actual buttons on the Wiiand when opening the card door SD you can access the card SD and the eject button. “I admit that access to the sync button was something that was considered later, and the best way to access it is to simply tap it from the slot on the DVD. To keep things simple, there is no sensor bar port, a wireless sensor bar with battery can be used instead. Inside there is an adapter HDMI for Wii which can scale the image of the Wii until 1080p for use on modern screens, sorry no support here CRT.”

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: This community is amazing, I don’t see anything practical about having a giant Wii, but it’s beautiful.