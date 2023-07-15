It was a revolutionary device: a hardware a 8-bit based on cartridges and equipped with two controllers with directional pad and four front buttons (two standard and two dedicated to menu selection). Although it is by no means the first console ever, belonging in fact to what can be considered the third generation of these devices, the Famicom has held particular importance in the history of the industry.

July 15, 1983 is a historic date for video games: exactly 40 years In fact, ago it was released in Japan on Nintendo Family Computer, abbreviated as Famicom or the original version of what in the West would have been identified as “NES”, or simply “Nintendo”.

The Famicom and the re-foundation of video games

Famicom to left and Western NES to right

As we also told in our special dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the Famicom, the 8-bit Nintendo console arrived on the scene with a destroyed videogame market: after the Atari crack and the crisis that shook the western panorama, Nintendo practically managed to rebuild the gaming industry alone through this console, opening the door for further competitors.

An incredible and unprecedented synergy between hardware and software brought the console to planetary success: Nintendo in fact carried out strict control over the production of games and started a high-profile first-party development that led to the creation of real icons such as Donkey Kong, Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda and various other historical titles.

In the West, it took more than two years to get an American equivalent with the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) of October 1985, while in Europe this came again a year later, in September 1986, colliding with the fierce competition of home computers but still imposing a vision of the video game that would then dominate the scene from then on.