Nintendo is not exempt from the backlash against loot boxes, and now a recently filed lawsuit claims that the video game company used “shady patterns” to trick younger gamers into spending money on the “immoral” microtransactions of the game. Mario Kart Tour.

When it was first released in 2019, Mario Kart Tourthe free spin-off of the popular racing saga of Nintendo for mobile, it contained “Spotlight Pipes”. These basically acted as loot boxes with unrevealed probabilities, which players could open with real money in the hope of receiving upgrades and in-game items. Although Nintendo removed these pipes last year, he is still facing a potential class action lawsuit over the reward box-like items from a father who claims his son spent more than $170 in the pipes Mario Kart Tour using a credit card connected to the game.

As Axios reported Monday, the lawsuit, originally filed in March but only appearing in the federal register last week, demands refunds for all minors in the United States who paid to open the bounty pipelines. The lawsuit further suggests that Nintendo intentionally made it difficult to progress in the game for players who did not spend money on items obtained through pipes, indicating that the company used “dark patterns” to trick players into spending more money on in-game purchases application. In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs refer to the microtransactions of Mario Kart as “immoral” and claim that the tactics used to “cheat” players violate Washington State Consumer Protection Law and California trade law.

The lawsuit also claims that the “reward box mechanism” used by Nintendo “addictive behaviors” were “taken advantage of and encouraged” in players, similar to gambling or gambling. He also argues that younger players are more vulnerable to these kinds of systems, which involve loot boxes and random rewards.

Nintendo has not commented on the matter.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: I think the developers have gone to great lengths to prevent the accidental purchase of these types of items. Still, maybe there should be some kind of lock to finalize transactions like a pin or something like that so parents can be more secure.