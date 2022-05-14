To this day there have been hardware production problems for many companies, here they include Sony and the PS5another case occurred with the Steam Deck from Valve. However, many of us might think that this is not a complication for us. Nintendobut it seems that the shortage of certain components is already taking a toll on them.

During a question session and with investors from NintendoPresident, Shuntaro Furukawawent into detail about the shortage of parts known as semiconductors and how it is affecting the company’s ability to manufacture hardware, and this in turn affects the desired sales predictions, given that some stores sell out without having a immediate distribution.

Here the comments of Furukawa:

The financial forecast for the fiscal year takes into account the manufacturing and sales environments, and the following three explanations are the key points. The first point is the forecast of hardware units for this exercise. As the shortage of semiconductors and other parts continues, we continue to have difficulty acquiring the necessary components. Taking into account this production situation, we decided to set our forecast of units at 21 million, which represents a decrease of about 2 million units year over year. We must take into account the balance between supply and demand for components such as semiconductors, as well as the situation with logistics. The financial forecast for the fiscal year anticipates an increase in manufacturing costs and a substantial increase in the cost of shipping due to an imbalance, affecting the transportation of hardware produced in preparation for the holiday season.

In news related to the meeting of investors with Nintendo. It was mentioned that the service SwitchOnline It has been quite fruitful for the company, given that with the passing of the months more subscribers arrive to try the games of 64, SEGA and free access DLC. In case you want to go to the complete note, we leave you the following link.

Via: gonintendo