Nintendo has never been discreet about its distaste for illegal emulation, but after the leak of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomNintendo has been cracking down on unofficial emulation.

The emulator developers recently Dolphin proudly announced that their powerful software would be available free for download on the platform Steamhowever, it seems that it was obvious to all but them that Nintendo He was not going to stay with his arms crossed.

Dolphin on Steam indefinitely postponed due to Nintendo issuing a DMCA against the Steam page https://t.co/9q0YBjBVgC pic.twitter.com/W6NqOt5Q7i —Wario64 (@Wario64) May 26, 2023

As you can see in the above tweet, the launch of the emulator Dolphin in Steam has been postponed indefinitely due to Nintendo issued a copyright takedown request (DMCA) to the page of Steam. the emulator Dolphin is known mainly for allowing the emulation of games of Game Cube and Wiia service that Nintendo currently does not offer outside of a few select titles.

The team of Dolphin You mentioned that they are currently looking at their options and will provide a more detailed answer at some point in the future. Of course, we will inform you when that happens.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Maybe Nintendo he was so distracted by his successes with Super Mario Bros. Movie and Tears of the Kingdom they took their time to take action against this emulator. As we already mentioned, it was a matter of time before this happened.