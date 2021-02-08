If we take a look at the most recent financial report from Nintendo, we will see that the Nintendo switch already sold 79.87 million units. This is how it surpasses N3DS, which at the end of his life sold 75.94 million.

What comes next for the company? Well, according to the statements of its current president, Shuntaro Furukawa, has set an ambitious goal: surpass the Wii. It is something that looks far away, but could well be achieved.

Wii sold more than 100 million units

According to data from September 30, 2019, since 2006 they have been sold 101.63 million units from Wii.

Furukawa commented to shareholders ‘Our goal is to continue this momentum and increase cumulative sales volume to surpass that of Wii’.

He echoes what has been achieved in the current fiscal year, where 24 million dollars have been shipped to stores. Nintendo switch, 11.5 million of which from October to December 2020.

He also highlighted ‘while we are considering various measures to achieve this, one point that we consider critical to this effort is the fact that a wide range of consumers are currently playing Switch’.

A market that the company is taking advantage of is the female one, which prefers the model Lite. Likewise, they want to offer more style experiences Ring Fit Adventure to reach a wider audience of players.

Nintendo Switch is reaching many gamers

Something that the company also has planned is to increase investment in the promotion of the console and its games. They want to attract precisely the people who are not playing yet.

For Shuntaro Furukawa, the console ‘entered the middle of its life cycle’. With the success it has had in attracting a broad and diverse user base, Nintendo He plans to continue launching very varied games that appeal to them. Seeks to span multiple player demographics.

Furukawa also stated ‘Many of those who bought the Nintendo Switch at its launch have already played a variety of different titles…’.

To the above, he added ‘while there are also consumers who were encouraged to buy it with the release of a game from a series like Pokémon or Animal Crossing’.

He noted that others did it as early as 2020 to spend time at home, or for the 35-year campaign of Super Mario Bros.

Shuntaro Furukawa finished off with ‘Nintendo Switch will enter its fifth year and it is important for us to continue to provide the next title of interest to each of these varied consumers.’.

