A very important issue to highlight is that the offers in the Buen Fin eShop, emphasizing Black Friday, will have a broader framework of offers. The dates on which you can benefit from the sales are from November 13 to December 3, 2023. It should be noted that this focuses on some of the popular Warner Bros. titles. There will be offers of up to 85% off!

The most interesting are:

Lego DC Super–Villains from 1308 MX to 197 MXN . In addition, the season pass also has a discount that interests you if you purchase the title.

. In addition, the season pass also has a discount that interests you if you purchase the title. Lego Ninjago is 70% offwhich reduces its price from 1070 MXN to 161 MXN

Source: Nintendo

Several of the Lego deliveries have discounts. So if you have been waiting for a delivery of Star Wars or the saga worlds is your moment.

Cars 3: Driven to Win It has an exaggerated discount, from 1189 MXN to 357 MXN.

Mortal Kombat 11 from 1450 to 285 MXN.

Scribblenauts Showdown It costs 214 MXN after having a cost of more than 1000 MXN.

Now, neversong It is at 88 pesos and Where the Water Tastes Like Wine at 76 MXN.

So, is there anything for you?

Other notable offers that you can find in the Nintendo Switch eShop

EA Sports FC 24 – 549 MXN

Doki Doli Literature Club Plus! – 237 MXN

Overcooked! All You Can Eat – 197.99 MXN

About the eShop

Remember to take into account age restrictions when purchasing a game. Respecting regulations helps us create a healthy environment for everyone.

On the other hand, remember that Sony and Microsoft will also have interesting discounts for PlayStation 5 and Xbox titles. Dare to go through their official pages, maybe you will find a gem.

