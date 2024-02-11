Super Mario Bros. Wonder continues to dominate the Nintendo eShop ranking, to the point that the mustachioed plumber's latest adventure appears truly unstoppable. Behind him Overcooked! Special Edition and Just Dance 2024 Edition.
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Overcooked! Special Edition
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Overcooked! 2
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Minecraft
- It Takes Two
- Unravel Two
- Among Us
As reported a few days ago, Super Mario Wonder has reached 12 million copies sold and its numbers are growing at a pace never seen in the history of the series, so we are faced with a domain that potentially it could last for a long time yet.
The digital ranking
The scenario presented to us is very different ranking of games available only digitallybut even here there are few changes compared to the previous week, with Among Us stable in first position, followed by Stardew Valley and Suika Game.
- Among Us
- Stardew Valley
- Suika Game
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
- Poppy Playtime
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Sea of Stars
- Hollow Knight
- SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
