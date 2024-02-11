Super Mario Bros. Wonder continues to dominate the Nintendo eShop ranking, to the point that the mustachioed plumber's latest adventure appears truly unstoppable. Behind him Overcooked! Special Edition and Just Dance 2024 Edition.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Overcooked! Special Edition Just Dance 2024 Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Overcooked! 2 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft It Takes Two Unravel Two Among Us

As reported a few days ago, Super Mario Wonder has reached 12 million copies sold and its numbers are growing at a pace never seen in the history of the series, so we are faced with a domain that potentially it could last for a long time yet.