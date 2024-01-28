Super Mario Bros. Wonder it's still first in the Nintendo eShop ranking: the game's dominance has been going on for a few weeks now and compared to last time the top 10 has changed very little, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Just Dance 2024 Edition in second and third position respectively.
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Minecraft
- Overcooked!: Special Edition
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Stardew Valley
- Suika Game
- Mario Party Superstars
- Overcooked! 2
The only ones variations happened further down the chart, with Minecraft and Overcooked! Special Editions that have taken turns, while Nintendo Switch Sports, which sold almost 5 million copies at launch, has for the moment left the list of the top ten best-selling games.
The ranking of digital-only games
Few changes also for the ranking of digital-only gameswith Stardew Valley appearing to have regained the lead at the expense of the phenomenon Suika Game, second, while the blockbuster Among Us has to settle for third position.
- Stardew Valley
- Suika Game
- Among Us
- Truck Simulator 2024
- Poppy Playtime
- Airplane Flight Simulator
- Hole I
- Surgeon Simulator CPR
- Hollow Knight
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
#Nintendo #eShop #ranking #Super #Mario #Bros
Leave a Reply