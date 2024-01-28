Super Mario Bros. Wonder it's still first in the Nintendo eShop ranking: the game's dominance has been going on for a few weeks now and compared to last time the top 10 has changed very little, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Just Dance 2024 Edition in second and third position respectively.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Just Dance 2024 Edition Minecraft Overcooked!: Special Edition Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Stardew Valley Suika Game Mario Party Superstars Overcooked! 2

The only ones variations happened further down the chart, with Minecraft and Overcooked! Special Editions that have taken turns, while Nintendo Switch Sports, which sold almost 5 million copies at launch, has for the moment left the list of the top ten best-selling games.