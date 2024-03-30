Princess Peach: Showtime! has earned the top of the Nintendo eShop ranking after debuting in third position last week: the adventure dedicated to the famous princess managed to surpass the blockbuster Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Princess Peach: Showtime! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Stardew Valley Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection Hogwarts Legacy Mario Party Superstars Minecraft Super Mario Bros. Wonder Hello Kitty Kruisers Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

Received with positive votes but with some exceptions, Princess Peach: Showtime! in short, it has engaged a few days lateyet even in this case it seems that Nintendo has hit the mark and it will be interesting to find out what numbers the game can aspire to.

As for the other titles, Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection and Hogwarts Legacy maintain fourth and fifth position in the rankings respectively, while Unicorn Overlord leaves the top 10 and drops to twentieth place.