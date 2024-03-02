Mario vs. Donkey Kong is still in the lead Nintendo eShop rankingfollowed however by Overcooked! 2: the culinary-based party game Ghost Town has managed to gain many positions thanks to the latest discounts.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong Overcooked! 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Minecraft Just Dance 2024 Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Stardew Valley Among Us Balatro Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Compared to last week's eShop ranking, Super Mario Bros. Wonder therefore loses a position and finishes third, while Minecraft drops to fourth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to sixth.