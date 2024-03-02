Mario vs. Donkey Kong is still in the lead Nintendo eShop rankingfollowed however by Overcooked! 2: the culinary-based party game Ghost Town has managed to gain many positions thanks to the latest discounts.
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Overcooked! 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Minecraft
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Stardew Valley
- Among Us
- Balatro
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Compared to last week's eShop ranking, Super Mario Bros. Wonder therefore loses a position and finishes third, while Minecraft drops to fourth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to sixth.
The ranking of digital-only games
Moving on to the ranking of games available in digital format only, the blockbuster Stardew Valley is always in the lead, followed by Among Us and the new Balatro, who manages to reach third position: a pretty good result for the card game.
- Stardew Valley
- Among Us
- Balatro
- Raft Survival Simulator
- Poppy Playtime
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
- The Game of Life 2
- Inside
- Suika Game
- A Little to the Left
