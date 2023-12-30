Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has regained the summit of classification of the best-selling games on Nintendo eShop: an incredible result, if we consider that the racer for Nintendo Switch was released in 2017 and is approaching its seven-year anniversary.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Minecraft
- Among Us
- Suika Game
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Now at 48 million copies, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has practically been played by over 30% of total Nintendo Switch owners: That's a really scary attach rate these days.
The return of Among Us
As regards the ranking of games available only in digital formatAmong Us returns first after a long time, overtaking the phenomenon Suika Game and the blockbuster Stardew Valley, while the recent Dave the Diver has to settle for fourth position.
- Among Us
- Suika Game
- Stardew Valley
- Dave the Diver
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1
- Hole I
- Hollow Knight
- A Little to the Left
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
