Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has regained the summit of classification of the best-selling games on Nintendo eShop: an incredible result, if we consider that the racer for Nintendo Switch was released in 2017 and is approaching its seven-year anniversary.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Just Dance 2024 Edition Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch Sports Hogwarts Legacy Minecraft Among Us Suika Game Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Now at 48 million copies, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has practically been played by over 30% of total Nintendo Switch owners: That's a really scary attach rate these days.