Mario Kart 8 Deluxe seems truly unstoppable: almost seven years after its release, the racer Nintendo still dominates eShop rankingkeeping behind products like Just Dance and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Just Dance 2023 Edition
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Minecraft
- Among Us
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Overcooked 2
- Suika Game
Considering that for Bloomberg Nintendo Switch 2 will be the most successful platform of 2024, it is easy to imagine that the launch of the new console from the Kyoto house will take place in conjunction with the arrival of a new episode of Mario Kart: It would be an extraordinary pairing.
The digital ranking
As regards the ranking dedicated to games available exclusively in digital formatpractically nothing has changed compared to last week, with Among Us in first position and Suika Game following.
- Among Us
- Suika Game
- Stardew Valley
- Dave the Diver
- Poppy Playtime
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- A Little to the Left
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Hollow Knight
