Mario Kart 8 Deluxe seems truly unstoppable: almost seven years after its release, the racer Nintendo still dominates eShop rankingkeeping behind products like Just Dance and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Just Dance 2023 Edition Super Mario Bros. Wonder Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft Among Us Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Overcooked 2 Suika Game

Considering that for Bloomberg Nintendo Switch 2 will be the most successful platform of 2024, it is easy to imagine that the launch of the new console from the Kyoto house will take place in conjunction with the arrival of a new episode of Mario Kart: It would be an extraordinary pairing.