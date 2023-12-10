Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has conquered after a long time Nintendo eShop rankingimposing itself as the best-selling game on Switch and surpassing both the astonishing Suika Game and the blockbusters Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Suika Game
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Super Mario RPG
- Portal: Companion Collection
- Just Dance 2023 Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Stardew Valley
- Unravel Two
It is interesting to note how Hogwarts Legacy, which runs poorly on Nintendo Switch, is still in seventh position: evidently sales are rewarding itdespite not excellent quality.
Titles digital only
As regards the ranking of titles available only digitally, the aforementioned Suika Game reigns supreme, ahead of the usual Stardew Valley and Among Us, which is also doing very well on Switch. Of note is the fourth position of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game, probably due to the Netflix series.
- Suika Game
- Stardew Valley
- Among Us
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Surgeon Simulator CPR
- Dave the Diver
- The Last Campfire
- Inside
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Hollow Knight
