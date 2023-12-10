Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has conquered after a long time Nintendo eShop rankingimposing itself as the best-selling game on Switch and surpassing both the astonishing Suika Game and the blockbusters Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Suika Game Super Mario Bros. Wonder Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Super Mario RPG Portal: Companion Collection Just Dance 2023 Edition Hogwarts Legacy Stardew Valley Unravel Two

It is interesting to note how Hogwarts Legacy, which runs poorly on Nintendo Switch, is still in seventh position: evidently sales are rewarding itdespite not excellent quality.