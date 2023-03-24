As many will know by now, the March 27, 2023 they will close permanently the Wii U and 3DS eShop. This means that there are only a few days left to buy the games we want to add to our account.

Obviously, it will be possible continue downloading every game, expansion and digital application associated with our account even after the closure of the Wii U and 3DS digital store. What will no longer be possible to do is buy games.

Recall that at the moment it is not possible to add funds to Wii U and 3DS wallets and prepaid cards cannot be used. If you want to shop, you need to connect your old console accounts with your Switch account and add funds via Switch. At that point you can make purchases on the previous platforms.

Nintendo Wii U

Among the most downloaded titles on 3DS in the last period, at least as regards the United States, there are various chapters of Pokémon. In general, there are many interesting games that will be lost.

If you are interested in buying the entire catalog of games on the two consoles, you can do like this YouTuber who spent $ 23,000 to buy all the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U games on the eShop.