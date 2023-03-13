Nintendo announced a series of maintenance for your eShopscheduled for March 13 and beyond. Let’s see all the details. The times indicated are all Italian.

The maintenance for the save data cloud of Nintendo Switch Online was active from 2:30 to 4:00 today, March 13. This was followed by a maintenance related to the use of credit cards with the eShop, which lasted from 05:00 to 08:00.

The next maintenance is related to software downloads for Switch and will be active from 05:30 to 06:30 on March 14th. At the same time there will be maintenance of the entire eShop, i.e. for Switch, 3DS and Wii U.

Shortly thereafter, i.e. between 06:00 and 07:30 on 14 March, they will be undergoing maintenance various network services of Switch, 3DS and Wii U. Another Switch eshop maintenance will be underway at the same time.

As you can see, it is about multiple maintenance, some of which overlap each other: during these times you will not be able to access a number of Switch’s online services. Luckily, for us Italians these are morning hours, so most gamers won’t need to use Switches and won’t waste time normally dedicated to video games.

We also remind you that the sales of Mario-themed games for Nintendo Switch are underway.