Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD Tops Nintendo eShop Chartsfollowed by Minecraft and Overcooked! 2, while the top five is completed by Hades and Stardew Valley: thanks to the latest offers available on Nintendo’s digital platform.
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
- Minecraft
- Overcooked! 2
- Hades
- Stardew Valley
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- EA Sports FC 24
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers
- Dave the Diver
Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD’s first position was obviously expected and well deserved, given the excellent quality of the remake and the excellent ratings with which it was welcomed by the international press, which confirm Nintendo’s skill with re-releases.
Overall, this week’s top 10 It does not have the usual monopoly of the first parties of the Kyoto house, which in fact occupy only three slots out of ten: as mentioned, this is certainly thanks to the latest promotions available on the eShop.
The ranking of digital-only games
Little news, however, in the ranking of digital-only games: Stardew Valley, with its 30 million copies sold, continues to dominate and keeps at bay the fun Little Kitty, Big City and the brilliant Dave the Diver, respectively second and third.
- Stardew Valley
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Dave the Diver
- Among Us
- Inside
- Hello Kitty and Friends: Happiness Parade
- Pico Park
- Supermarket Simulation: Grocery Empire 3D
- Boomerang Fu
- Limbo
By the way, did you know that Nintendo Switch is the longest-running Nintendo console ever? Never before has a platform from the Japanese company remained on the market for so long before the arrival of its successor.
