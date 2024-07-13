Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD Tops Nintendo eShop Chartsfollowed by Minecraft and Overcooked! 2, while the top five is completed by Hades and Stardew Valley: thanks to the latest offers available on Nintendo’s digital platform.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD Minecraft Overcooked! 2 Hades Stardew Valley Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports FC 24 Little Kitty, Big City Nickelodeon Kart Racers Dave the Diver

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD’s first position was obviously expected and well deserved, given the excellent quality of the remake and the excellent ratings with which it was welcomed by the international press, which confirm Nintendo’s skill with re-releases.

Overall, this week’s top 10 It does not have the usual monopoly of the first parties of the Kyoto house, which in fact occupy only three slots out of ten: as mentioned, this is certainly thanks to the latest promotions available on the eShop.