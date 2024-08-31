No small feat, considering that the interesting collection produced by Konami had to give way only to Cult of the Lamb while it has managed to leave behind titles like Minecraft, Hogwarts Legacy and the recent phenomenon Pizza Tower, which is grossing significant numbers.

Castlevania Dominus Collection has stormed the Nintendo eShop charts immediately conquering the second position in the overall top 10 and taking the lead in the one dedicated to games available only in digital format.

A debut with a bang

Announced during the latest Nintendo Direct, the Castlevania Dominus Collection It was immediately made available on the eShopmuch to the surprise of fans, and this undoubtedly made such an important debut for the collection easier.

The package includes in a single solution four chapters of the Konami seriesspecifically Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow, Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin, Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia and Haunted Castle, a redesigned version of the first arcade Castlevania installment.

Castlevania Dominus Collection Pizza Tower Stardew Valley Inside The Game of Life 2 Among Us Escape Backrooms Horror Little Kitty, Big City Mika and the Witch’s Mountain Limbo

As you can see in the digital-only titles rankingCastlevania Dominus Collection managed to easily surpass Pizza Tower, the blockbuster Stardew Valley and that little gem that goes by the name of Inside, but also The Game of Life 2 and Among Us.