Almost 10 years ago, the most anticipated games for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U They were the versions of Super Smash Bros. Forthat to fill the patience of that dark stage of the company, some of the unlockable characters from the roster were leaked such as Dr. Mario And till Duck Hunt. That is something that was never resolved in relation to finding the culprit of the online videos, but so that things do not remain in the air, the mastermind behind the entire incident was recently discovered.

On a channel known as Did You Know About Gaming?it has been revealed who it was, and it is someone linked to an employee of Nintendohe sent some previous videos of the game to the ESRB and at the same time he was taking care of his child who was dying to know more about the next game in the franchise created by Masahiro Sakurai. So, the boy had easy access to these videos and of course, made them known to his friends who clearly spread them on the networks as Youtube and Twitter.

It is worth mentioning that once Nintendo discovered who was behind the leak, they ended up firing the employee. Although said conversation was kept secret until the right time passed, and would clearly have been distributed by the son years later now that he is of adult age. This is an experience that has marked him, as there would have been no shortage of scolding from his mother.

The fourth installment of Smash Bros. has not been the most successful in the world, given that it appeared on consoles that did not stand out in sales, and when we say that there is more emphasis on Wii Uand with that in mind it is evident that 3DS shouldered all the responsibility of bringing the game to life while Ultimate launched in 2018 for switch. Furthermore, it is clear that another game in the saga can be made in a very short time, that will depend on how little popularity the console has in circulation.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor's note: I remember when I saw these leaked videos a few days before these games were released on the market, there was literally a week left and we were spoiled by the return of Dr. Mario and also the surprise entry of Duck Hunt before its trailer was released.