After the announcement of cancellation of E3, even the companies that for the moment had made themselves less heard, have started organizing their own events to update fans on their work, in addition of course to big announcements. Well, Nintendo joined them, and via the official Nintendo of America Twitter channel announced Nintendo Live 2023.

It is a live event dedicated to fans of all ages, and will come to life a Seattle to September (therefore not in the usual period at the beginning of summer), even if there is no precise date yet. In any case, Nintendo also provided via the same tweet a link through which to stay updated on all the attractions.

announcing #NintendoLive 2023, an in-person event for fans of all ages that will take place in Seattle this September! Experience Nintendo Switch gameplay, live stage performances, tournaments, photo ops, and more. Stay tuned for more details: https://t.co/0uePw3LHqS pic.twitter.com/3nqalGUTa0 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 11, 2023

The same site also reports some examples about what lies ahead, like boot wheres try the games and have fun on Nintendo Switch, of photo booths where to immortalize moments with all-time favorite characters, bringing them from the game to real life, and of course gods too tournaments with professional players, and gods stages where to follow different attractions live.

It is not clear if the show also includes live streaming on Nintendo channels, perhaps linked to the announcements (even if those have always come through Direct or Tree House), so we just have to wait for more information on the matter.