Famitsu published i data relating to the progress of the video game industry in the first half of fiscal 2024, which they see Nintendo dominate both at a hardware and software level. The success of the Mario company was obviously driven by the renewed interest of the Japanese in the Nintendo Switch which, despite having reached the last stages of its life cycle, is still selling very well at home.

The numbers

Nintendo Switch is an absolute hit in Japan

On a software level we have The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in first position with 1,864,134 copies sold, followed by Pikmin 4 with 864,229 copies. Final Fantasy 16 for PS5 follows in third place with 418,122 copies sold. The only other non-Nintendo Switch game in the top 10 is Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon with 147,154 copies sold on PS5.

Consider that we are only talking about physical salesfor this reason some data may conflict with those declared by the publishers, such as that of Armored Core VI.

Overall, in shops 6,833,068 Nintendo Switch games were sold, compared to 9,108,056 the previous year. A marked decline which, however, must be put into perspective, that is, it must be read from the perspective of the life cycle of the console, which as already underlined is at its end. Good growth for the PS5, which sold 1,150,936 games, compared to 441,293 the previous year. In total, across all platforms, 8,624,801 games were sold, compared to 10,579,223 the previous year.

In terms of consoles soldwe have Nintendo Switch at 30,715,392 units, PS5 at 4,408,983 units, Xbox Series